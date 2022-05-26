FDA chief explains slow response on formula

WASHINGTON -- The head of the Food and Drug Administration faced bipartisan fury from House lawmakers Wednesday about months of delays investigating problems at the country's largest baby formula plant, which prompted an ongoing shortage.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf laid out a series of setbacks in congressional testimony that slowed his agency's response, including a COVID-19 outbreak at the plant and a whistleblower complaint that didn't reach FDA leadership.

Califf testified before a House subcommittee investigating the shortage, which has snowballed into a national political controversy and forced the U.S. military to begin airlifting supplies from Europe.

The shortage mostly stems from Abbott's Sturgis, Michigan, plant, which the FDA shut down in February because of contamination issues.

Under fire from Congress, parents and the media, Califf gave the first detailed account Wednesday of why his agency took months to inspect and shutter the plant despite learning of potential problems as early as September.

The FDA's response was “too slow, and there were decisions that were suboptimal along the way,” Califf told lawmakers.

Califf said the agency had been trying to monitor formula supplies since 2020 when COVID-related disruptions first emerged, but has limited visibility into industry supply chains.

The House panel also heard from three formula manufacturers, including a top Abbott Nutrition executive, who apologized to parents for the shortage.

“We let you down,” said Abbott vice president Christopher Calamari. “We are deeply sorry.”

FDA staff began honing in on Abbott's plant last fall while tracking several bacterial infections in infants who had consumed formula from the facility. The four cases occurred between September and January, leading to hospitalization and two deaths.

The FDA planned to inspect the plant on Dec. 30, according to Califf's testimony. But Abbott warned that about a dozen of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and requested a delay. As a result, the FDA didn't begin its inspection until Jan. 31.

After detecting positive samples of a rare-but-dangerous bacteria in multiple parts of the plant, the FDA closed the facility and Abbott announced a massive recall on Feb. 17.