Kelley sells Avenue of Auto lots

Five local properties on the Avenue of Autos have been sold for more than $10 million. They were formerly occupied by the Kelley Automotive Group, which leased them from owner Capital Automotive Real Estate Services.

Rohrman Auto Group bought 1125 Avenue of Autos, a location the dealership previously leased. The Fort Wayne Municipal Building Corp. bought three properties for use as city maintenance facilities – 505, 633 and 811 Avenue of Autos. Caliber Collision Center, a national auto body repair and painting provider, bought 818 Avenue of Autos. More than 130,000 square feet of buildings is included on the properties.

Two buildings remain for sale.

Lilly expanding

Eli Lilly plans to invest $2.1 billion in two new Indiana manufacturing sites, a move that's expected to create hundreds of new jobs.

The facilities will expand manufacturing of active ingredients and new therapeutic drugs, including those used to treat diabetes, obesity, Alzheimer's and cancer, Lilly officials said during a news conference.

The LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County was selected for its proximity to downtown Indianapolis, Purdue University and the I-65 corridor.

The project is expected to create up to 500 new Lilly roles, with an additional four indirect jobs for every Lilly position created. An estimated 1,500 construction jobs will additionally be required.

Amazon injuries up

One in five delivery drivers working for Amazon was injured on the job in 2021, a new report says, a jump of 38% from last year.

The report by the Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of labor unions, found one in seven was injured severely – a jump of 47%.