Tentative settlement reached in opioid trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Attorneys for the state of West Virginia and two remaining pharmaceutical manufacturers have reached a tentative $161.5 million settlement just as closing arguments were set to begin in a seven-week trial about the opioid epidemic, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Wednesday.

Morrisey announced the development in the state's lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie's Allergan and their family of companies. The judge agreed to put the trial on hold to give the parties the opportunity to work out a full settlement agreement.

“Today does represent a very big day for our state,” Morrisey said.

The trial started April 4. The lawsuit accused the defendants of downplaying the risks of opioid use while overstating the benefits.

Under the tentative deal, West Virginia would receive more than $134.5 million in cash, while Teva would supply the state with $27 million worth of Narcan, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.

West Virginia had reached a $99 million settlement with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. last month about the drugmaker's role in perpetuating the opioid crisis in the state, which has long led the country in drug overdose deaths.

Before the trial started, Morrisey's office announced the state settled part of the lawsuit involving another defendant, Endo Health Solutions, for $26 million.

In separate, similar lawsuits, the state of West Virginia previously reached a $37 million settlement with McKesson Corp. in 2019, and $20 million with Cardinal Health Inc. and $16 million with AmerisourceBergen Drug Co. in 2017.