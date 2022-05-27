Broadcom buys VMware in $61 billion deal

Computer chip and software maker Broadcom will spend about $61 billion to acquire the cloud technology company VMware, one of the biggest deals of the year despite an environment of rising inflation and economic uncertainty.

The proposed deal is second in size this year only to Microsoft's nearly $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the maker of “Candy Crush” and “Call of Duty.”

The massive buyouts are occurring at a time of heightened anxiety because of turmoil on the global supply chain, war in Europe and rising prices that have the potential to cool both business and consumer activity.

But that uncertainty has also created opportunities for companies such as Broadcom. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has tumbled more than 26% this year. In one day this week, social media companies had about $130 billion in market value erased because of rising questions about advertiser spending.

With the perceived value of tech companies on the decline, at least for now, more buyouts could be on the way with targeted companies appearing relatively cheap.

And Broadcom CEO Hock Tan has been among the most aggressive buyers, building out the company with big acquisitions in recent years such as Symantec for close to $11 billion in 2019 and CA Technologies for about $19 billion the previous year.

Broadcom wants to establish a stronger foothold in the cloud computing market, and VMware's technology allows large corporations to blend public cloud access with internal company networks. VMware has close relations with every major cloud company and provider, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

Under the proposed offer, VMware shareholders can choose to receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each VMware share.

Shares of Broadcom rose nearly 4%, to $550.66, on Thursday. Shares of VMware rose 3%, to $124.36 a share.