US economy shrinks; recession not signaled

WASHINGTON – The U.S. economy shrank in the first three months of the year even though consumers and businesses kept spending at a solid pace, the government reported Thursday.

Last quarter's drop in the U.S. gross domestic product does not likely signal the start of a recession. The Commerce Department estimated the economy contracted at a 1.5% annual pace from January through March, a slight downward revision from its first estimate of 1.4%, which it issued last month.

Analysts say the economy has likely resumed growing in the current April-to-June quarter.

Jobless aid down slightly, still low

Fewer Americans applied for jobless aid last week, with the number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits already near five-decade lows.

Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 8,000, to 210,000, for the week ending May 21, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average for claims, which smooths out some of the weekly volatility, ticked up from the previous week, to 206,750.

The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending May 14 rose slightly from the previous week, to 1,346,000. Last week that number stood at 1,315,000, the fewest in more than five decades.

Mortgage rates decline to 5.1%

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week for the second week in a row, though interest rates on the key 30-year home loan remain at decade-high levels.

Economic uncertainty and weakened homebuyer demand continue to loom over mortgage rates. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate declined to 5.1% from 5.25% last week. By contrast, the average rate stood at 2.95% a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, dipped to 4.31% from 4.43% last week.