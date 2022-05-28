Crypto craze helping to fuel racing sponsorships

INDIANAPOLIS – Should he win one of auto racing's crown jewel races, Conor Daly would gladly take the seven-figure payout awarded to the Indianapolis 500 champion and deposit traditional American cash straight in his bank.

Oh, and throw in some digital dollars, too.

“We have bitcoin bonuses in our contract, so we win,” Daly said, smiling, “then there will be some bitcoin floating my way.”

The IndyCar driver is among a growing number of athletes getting in the crypto game.

At Indy, where culture is traditionally steeped in bricks more than bitcoin, the shift to cryptocurrency sponsorship may still be a curious concept to the almost 300,000 fans who will pack the track Sunday. But inside the paddock – and locker rooms around the sports world – new forms of digital money help pay the bills and salaries for teams and athletes.

Team owner Ed Carpenter is a staunch advocate for cryptocurrencies. Ed Carpenter Racing is better known in the paddock during May as the Bitcoin Racing Team because Daly and Rinus VeeKay both drive Chevrolets sponsored by BitNile, which owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin.

Drivers in auto racing series around the globe hope sponsorships and paint schemes can stir interest for fans to educate themselves about the digital currency. The more fans who dip into the crypto market, the thinking goes, the more apt those companies are to invest in racing.

Cryptocurrency is highly speculative and often lacks transparency, which substantially increases risk.

“It just doesn't look like a long-term, viable way to do things,” said Stuart Madnick, professor of information technology at the MIT Sloan School of Management. “The long term, in many people's eyes, is next week.”

But NASCAR driver Landon Cassill, a crypto-enthusiast, has an Xfinity Series sponsorship with Voyager Digital, a crypto-asset trading platform.

“Obviously, the crypto markets are volatile,” Cassill said. “But I've been in the space a long time now. I prepared myself for these. I think anybody that's a veteran of the space is familiar with the volatility in the market.”