Gauge suggests inflation might be moderating

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve rose 6.3% in April from a year earlier, the first slowdown since November 2020 and a sign high prices may finally be moderating, at least for now.

The inflation figure the Commerce Department reported Friday was below the four-decade high of 6.6% set in March. The report also showed that consumer spending rose at a 0.9% annual rate from March to April, outpacing the month-to-month inflation rate for a fourth straight time.

Incomes rose 0.4% from March to April, Friday's report showed, slightly faster than the 0.2% increase in inflation. Still, high inflation is forcing consumers, on average, to save less. The savings rate fell to 4.4% last month, the lowest level since 2008.

Delta latest to cut flights

Flight cancellations and short-staffing are already marring the start of the busy summer travel season, as Delta Air Lines warned of disruptions to flights over Memorial Day weekend and announced cuts to its flight schedule because of operational challenges.

Facing weather disruptions, short-staffing and an increase in COVID-19 cases among its employees, Atlanta-based Delta is cutting about 100 flights a day for July and early August, amounting to about 2% of the airline's flights, according to a spokesman.

It comes after similar moves by other airlines facing staffing issues, including American, JetBlue and Spirit.

Lobster prices trend down

Lobster prices are dipping somewhat just before Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the industry's critical summer season.

The price of lobster and seafood at large has shot up in recent years, and the price to lobster fishermen at the docks increased by about 60% last year. But lobster prices appear to be leveling off, and some retailers are selling the crustaceans for a couple dollars less than last year.

The wholesale price of a live, 1.25-pound hard-shell lobster fell from $12.35 per pound on April 1 to $9.35 per pound on May 1, business publishing company Urner Barry reported this week. Lobster prices typically fall from April to May, but this year's price drop was the largest since 2018.