Lincoln National names CEO

Ellen G. Cooper is the new president and CEO of Lincoln National Corp., the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company announced Friday.

She has also been named to the financial services company's board of directors.

Cooper is Lincoln's 10th CEO and the first woman to hold the title. She succeeds Dennis Glass, who held the office for 15 years and remains as board chairman.

Glass described Cooper as “one of the most strategic and capable executives” he has known.

Cooper's previous roles at the company include executive vice president, chief investment officer, head of Enterprise Risk and the Annuity Solutions group and member of the Lincoln Financial Foundation board.

“I am excited to lead this incredible company, which has a long and successful track record of providing strong results to shareholders while delivering significant value to the customers who depend on us every day,” she said in a statement.

During the company's first-quarter earnings call May 5, Cooper said, “Although, the U.S. continued to experience headwinds related to the pandemic, Lincoln had a solid start to 2022. We are pleased with our underlying results and optimistic about the outlook for our business.”

Lincoln's 2021 annual earnings were $1.41 billion, or $7.43 per diluted common share, almost triple the $499 million, or $2.56 a share, posted for 2020.

Lincoln was founded in Fort Wayne in 1905 and continues to employ hundreds of annuities and retirement plan workers here. The company's headquarters was moved to the Philadelphia suburbs in 1999.

