Consumer confidence declines

U.S. consumer confidence edged lower in May as Americans' view of their present and future prospects dimmed in the midst of inflation.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dipped to 106.4 in May – still a strong reading – from 108.6 in April. The business research group's present situation index also fell in May, to 149.6 from 152.9 in April. The expectations index, based on a six-month outlook, declined to 77.5 in May from 79 in April.

Stocks' May gain slight

Stocks closed lower and the market eked out a tiny gain for May, a fitting end to a tumultuous month as worries about a possible recession, inflation and rising interest rates bruised Wall Street.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, to 4,132.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, to 32,990.12, while the Nasdaq composite slid 0.4%, to 12.081.39.

The S&P 500 finished the month with a gain of less than 0.1%, which followed an 8.8% slump in April. The index is now 13.9% below its record set early this year.

North Carolina deems hemp products OK

North Carolina's hemp industry would become permanently exempt from the state's controlled substances law in legislation approved unanimously by the state Senate.

The legislation differentiates still-illegal marijuana from hemp and hemp products. Without the approved language, North Carolina's industrial hemp program would have to shut down at the end of June.