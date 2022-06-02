New form of Asian fusion

TOKYO – Tokyo University researchers Kota Machida and Yuya Sakai have developed a technology to transform food waste into potentially edible “cement” for construction use.

It's the world's first process for making cement entirely from food waste. The researchers say the tensile, or bending, strength of their product is nearly quadruple that of ordinary concrete.

Machida and Sakai say they hope to help reduce global warming, alleviating problems related to wasted food materials that emit methane when they rot while buried in landfills.

Sakai, an associate professor of industrial science, developed the technology while researching sustainable materials that could replace cement-based concrete. Cement production accounts for 8% of the world's carbon dioxide emissions, according to the think tank Chatham House.

He first developed a way to make concrete by subjecting pulverized wood particles to heat compression. The three-step process of drying, pulverization and compression was done using simple mixers and compressors the researchers say can be bought on Amazon.

Sakai, with his student Machida, decided to do the same thing with food waste. Previous trials using food waste to make cement required plastics to be mixed in to get the materials to stick together.

After months of failures, they realized they could get the cement to bind by adjusting the temperature and pressure used.

“The most challenging part was that each type of food waste requires different temperatures and pressure levels,” Sakai said.

Other experiments in using food waste in construction have mainly focused on using stuff such as coffee grounds or bio-waste ashes as filler in regular concrete.

Sakai and Machida say they have successfully made cement using tea leaves, orange and onion peels, coffee grounds, Chinese cabbage and even lunchbox leftovers.