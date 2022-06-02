President meets with formula executives

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was not briefed on the prospect of nationwide shortages of infant formula for about two months. He acknowledged the strain on families while his administration struggles to address the situation.

Yet company executives at a meeting Biden hosted from the White House told the president that they knew the substantial effect that the shutdown of a major production plant in February would have on the U.S. supply almost immediately.

“They did, but I didn't,” Biden told reporters, saying he was not made aware of the severity until early April.

Under Biden, the government has imported foreign supplies and used the Defense Production Act to speed domestic production. But those steps did not begin until mid-May, once retailers began rationing supplies and store shelves were emptying.

Biden hosted the roundtable with leaders of manufacturers ByHeart, Bubs Australia, Reckitt, Perrigo Co. and Gerber. Notably absent was Abbott Nutrition, whose Sturgis, Michigan, plant was shut down in February, leading to the domestic shortage.

The meeting Wednesday was a chance to provide an update on what the administration is calling “Operation Fly Formula” to import formula and to use the Korean War-era production law to require suppliers to prioritize their orders to ease production bottlenecks.

Despite Biden's comment about not being informed, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration began acting within days of the plant closure.

The White House announced the third and fourth round of formula shipments from overseas would begin next week. The flights will carry about 3.7 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents, shipped free by United Airlines. The first shipments will include Kendamil Classic Stage 1 and Kendamil Organic formulas, which will be available at Target stores across the United States. Bubs Australia will ship the equivalent of 4.6 million 8-ounce bottles.