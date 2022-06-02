UAW trying to organize battery plant

The United Auto Workers said it's moving forward with attempts to unionize a joint-venture battery cell plant in Warren, Ohio, after pushback from Ultium Cells LLC, a company General Motors Co. and partner LG Energy Solution own.

UAW-GM leadership attempted to establish a card-check agreement with Ultium Cells that would give the union access to the facility to collect cards as a way to organize the plant, UAW Vice President Terry Dittes told local leaders.

Another path would be a vote by employees to decide whether they want union representation.

Meta CFO leaving

Sheryl Sandberg, the No. 2 executive at Facebook owner Meta, is stepping down. Sandberg has served as chief operating officer at the social media giant for 14 years. She joined in 2008, four years before Facebook went public.

“When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life,” Sandberg wrote on Facebook.

Sandberg has led Meta's advertising, and was responsible for nurturing Facebook into a more-than-$100 billion-a-year powerhouse. She's leaving in the fall and will continue to serve on the company's board.

Texas law put on hold

The Supreme Court has put on hold a Texas law that authorizes the state to sue Facebook, Twitter and other social media if they censor or discriminate against conservatives. Acting on an emergency appeal, the justices issued an order to stop enforcement of the law. The vote was 5-4.The case of NetChoice v. Paxton posed an early Supreme Court test of whether conservative states may regulate what appears on social media platforms.