Home listings up for 1st time in 3 years

Home listings increased for the first time since June 2019, according to Realtor.com data, suggesting the U.S. housing supply hit a turning point last month.

The number of active listings rose 8% year-over-year in May, probably driven by new sellers and a slowdown in would-be buyers deterred by high prices, Realtor.com said in a report Thursday. The largest increases in new listings were in the West and the South.

Listings remain 48.5% below their May 2020 level, and price increases have accelerated. The U.S. median listing price rose to a record $447,000 in May; half were higher than the median and half lower.

GM's new EVs will be cheaper

General Motors Co. is slashing prices on its Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV for model year 2023 to spur more electric-vehicle adoption.

The 2023 Bolt EV will start at $26,595, down from the 2022 starting price of $32,495.

The 2023 Bolt EUV will start at $28,195, down from last year's starting price of $34,495. Both prices include dealer freight charges.

Chevrolet reintroduced the Bolt EV and EUV to the market this year after halting production and sales starting last August amid a mass recall on the products for battery-fire risk.

Unemployment lowest since '69

Fewer Americans applied for jobless aid last week, with the number of Americans collecting unemployment at historically low levels.

Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 11,000, to 200,000, for the week ending May 28, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, dipped by 500 from the previous week, to 206,500.

The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending May 21 fell from the previous week, to 1,309,000, the fewest since Dec. 27, 1969.