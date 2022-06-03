OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as prices soar

LONDON -- The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries, including Russia, will raise production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, offering modest relief for a global economy suffering from soaring energy prices.

The cost of oil, which began to rise sharply to start off the year, spiked after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. U.S. crude prices are now up 54% since the beginning of the year, and international crude prices are up almost 40% in that time.

Gasoline prices have risen in tandem and hit another all-time high in the U.S. Thursday. That's become a potential problem for U.S. President Joe Biden in midterm Congressional elections this fall. Elevated prices are also a threat to the global economy as it emerges from the pandemic, with both companies and families potentially reducing activity to deflect those costs.

OPEC, whose de facto leader is Saudi Arabia, had for months resisted pressure from the White House to increase oil supply quickly. That stance, along with a European Union agreement to end most oil imports from Russia, has pushed prices higher. Prices have also been rising because of a lack of refining capacity to turn crude into motor fuel.

The decision Thursday steps up the pace by the alliance, known as OPEC+, in restoring cuts made during the worst of the pandemic. The group had been adding a steady 432,000 barrels per day each month to gradually restore production cuts from 2020.

The increase did not appear to ease concerns about tight supply, and oil prices actually rose after the decision was announced.

U.S. crude, which had fallen by as much as $3 per barrel early in the day, reversed course and traded up almost 2%, at $117.15. International benchmark Brent rose 0.7%, at $117.02.

The US “welcomes” the increased production, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.