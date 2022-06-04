Walmart adds 4 centers for faster shipping

Walmart is adding four new fulfillment centers to its existing capacity, including one next spring in central Indiana, a move that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and make next- or two-day shipping available to more Americans.

Walmart plans to open one of the next-generation centers in McCordsville, Indiana, near Indianapolis, next spring. The first new center is to open this summer in Illinois. A third is to open in 2024 in Pennsylvania.

Walmart currently has 31 dedicated eCommerce fulfillment centers, 4,700 stores and 210 distribution centers.

The announcement comes at a time when consumers are relying on packages being shipped to their homes more than ever before.

While online ordering has continued to increase, the pandemic saw a huge surge in such orders as Americans stayed home during lockdowns and had essential items and other goods delivered to their doors. While novel coronavirus restrictions have eased, many consumers' online ordering habits remain.

Walmart and other retailers are trying to make sure that their shipping speed keeps pace with rival Amazon, which offers same-day, one-day and two-day delivery for those who pay for its Prime membership.

The centers, which feature robotics and machine learning, double the capacity and number of orders allowed to be fulfilled in a day.

The four new fulfillment centers will be able to provide 75% of the U.S. population with next- or two-day shipping on millions of items, including Marketplace items shipped by Walmart fulfillment services.

When combined with its traditional fulfillment centers, Walmart said it can reach 95% of the U.S. population with next- or two-day shipping. The company can offer same-day delivery to 80% of the U.S. when using the inventory and capabilities available at its stores.