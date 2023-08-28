3M Co. has tentatively agreed to pay more than $5.5 billion to resolve over 300,000 lawsuits claiming it sold the US military defective combat earplugs, people familiar with the deal said.
The settlement would avert a potentially much larger liability that 3M sought to curb through a controversial bankruptcy case that ultimately collapsed. The sum is about half the roughly $10 billion some financial analysts predicted 3M could end up paying over allegations that the earplugs didn’t adequately protect the hearing of service members.
A 3M representative said the company doesn’t comment on rumor or speculation.
UAW reaches wage agreement with Ultium Cells in Ohio
United Auto Workers-represented employees at the General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution joint-venture battery plant in northeast Ohio have approved a wage increase agreement, Ultium Cells LLC, the GM-LG company, and the UAW said.
The interim wage increase for about 1,100 employees was ratified with a 97.6% approval, according to Ultium Cells. The UAW said Sunday the agreement was approved 895 to 22.
"UAW members at Ultium are proving that we can raise standards at the electric vehicle facilities coming on line across America," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement.
The UAW and Ultium reached the agreement late last week. It gives an immediate pay increase of more than 20% to all current Ultium Cells hourly employees at the plant located in Warren, Ohio.
Amazon is raising free-shipping minimums for some customers
NEW YORK — Amazon has been quietly raising the amount some customers must spend on its site to get free shipping. To qualify for no-cost deliveries, some Amazon customers who don’t have Prime memberships now need to spend $35, up from $25 previously. Amazon spokesperson Kristina Pressentin confirmed that the company is testing the new qualification, which was first reported by the blog eCommerce Bytes. The change doesn’t impact Prime members who pay $14.99 per month, or $139 a year, for free shipping and other perks.
Farmers Insurance says it is cutting 2,400 jobs in bid to ensure long-term profitability
NEW YORK — Farmers Insurance says it will lay off 11% of its workforce — about 2,400 employees — as part of a corporate restructuring aimed at increasing its efficiency and long-term profitability. The California-based insurer owned by Swiss giant Zurich Insurance Group said Monday the job cuts will impact all lines of its business.