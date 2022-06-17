3Rivers Federal Credit Union is expanding its footprint again -- investing about $7.5 million to build three additional branches in central Indiana.
The credit union announced today that property has been secured and construction has started on new locations in Muncie, Pendleton and Fortville. The branches, which will mark 3Rivers' first entry into those communities, are expected to open by the end of the year.
Headquartered in Fort Wayne, 3Rivers operates 21 branches in northeast and central Indiana, having acquired Richmond, Indiana-based West End Bank in June 2020.
Currently, 3Rivers has nearly $2 billion in assets and serves more than 110,000 members.
In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, 3Rivers said it has continued to experience "tremendous organic growth in new members, deposits, and loan volume," calling itself the fastest-growing credit union in Indiana, with assets of more than $1 billion.
“We’re excited to bring a new, local banking option and our unique approach to financial wellness to central Indiana,” Don Cates, 3Rivers CEO and president, said in a statement. “3Rivers has continued to grow and thrive with the trust of our members, and we believe our strong community brand and culture will prove to be a good fit and value to our new communities. Beyond banking, we look forward to making new connections and investing in the people and places of Delaware, Madison and Hancock counties.”