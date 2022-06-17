3Rivers Federal Credit Union is expanding its footprint again - investing about $7.5 million to build three additional branches in central Indiana.
The credit union announced Friday that property has been secured and construction has started on new locations in Muncie, Pendleton, and Fortville. The branches, which will mark 3Rivers' first entry into those communities, are expected to open by the end of the year.
Headquartered in Fort Wayne, 3Rivers operates 21 branches in northeast and in central Indiana, having acquired Richmond, Indiana-based West End Bank in June of 2020.
Currently, 3Rivers has nearly $2 billion in assets and serves more than 110,000 members and nearly 500 employees.
In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, 3Rivers said it has continued to experience "tremendous organic growth in new members, deposits, and loan volume." The news release from 3Rivers also describes the credit union as the fastest-growing in Indiana with assets above $1 billion.
“We’re excited to bring a new, local banking option and our unique approach to financial wellness to central Indiana,” Don Cates, 3Rivers CEO and president, said in a statement. “3Rivers has continued to grow and thrive with the trust of our members, and we believe our strong community brand and culture will prove to be a good fit and value to our new communities. Beyond banking, we look forward to making new connections and investing in the people and places of Delaware, Madison and Hancock counties.”
While not opening until the fourth quarter of the year, 3Rivers has started recruiting staff for the new branches. The new locations will be at:
• Muncie: 6260 W. McGalliard Road, adjacent to Meijer's parking lot
• Fortville: 585 W. Broadway St.
• Pendleton: 700 Henderson Way
The new branches will provide those who join the credit union access to expanded products and services, convenience and advanced technology, the news release said.
3Rivers is working with Fort Wayne-based Strategic Growth Advisors, (SGA) on the branch designs and building. Each open-concept branch building will be about 3,000 square feet with separate rooms for business, mortgage, and investment services, separate drive-thru lanes, and ATMs. Each branch will also feature the work of local artists.