Ground will be broken next week on a $5.4 million shell building near Fort Wayne International Airport.

The ceremony is scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 4455 Airway Ave., Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., the local chamber alliance said in a news release Wednesday morning.

"Fort Wayne’s Airport District has been a hotbed for business growth in recent years – and another attractive property is on the way," the release said.

HardHell Investments will start the new shell building construction just north of the airport.

Shell buildings, typically constructed without a specific tenant in mind, are designed to help businesses scale up quickly. Instead of going through the time-consuming process of acquiring land and building from scratch, the prospective tenant can lease an already-standing shell building, customize it, and quickly get up and running.

“Growing companies can expand anywhere in the country – they have no shortage of options,” said a statement from Ellen Cutter, chief economic development officer for Greater Fort Wayne. “When we can offer the speed to market that comes with a shell building, plus a growing community, it helps set Allen County apart from the competition in our recruiting efforts.”

The 52,000-square-foot facility will be expandable up to 117,000 square feet. 

The name “HardHell Investments” is a combination of the company’s owners’ last names: Jeff Harding and Ryan Hellinger. Hellinger is also president of CME Corp., which will be the project builder, the release said.

Managing Editor

Managing Editor Lisa Green has more than 35 years of experience at newspapers in Illinois and Indiana. She has worked at The Journal Gazette since 2000, initially as business editor. She has a biweekly leadership column/blog called "Lead On."