Ground will be broken next week on a $5.4 million shell building near Fort Wayne International Airport.
The ceremony is scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 4455 Airway Ave., Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., the local chamber alliance said in a news release Wednesday morning.
"Fort Wayne’s Airport District has been a hotbed for business growth in recent years – and another attractive property is on the way," the release said.
HardHell Investments will start the new shell building construction just north of the airport.
Shell buildings, typically constructed without a specific tenant in mind, are designed to help businesses scale up quickly. Instead of going through the time-consuming process of acquiring land and building from scratch, the prospective tenant can lease an already-standing shell building, customize it, and quickly get up and running.
“Growing companies can expand anywhere in the country – they have no shortage of options,” said a statement from Ellen Cutter, chief economic development officer for Greater Fort Wayne. “When we can offer the speed to market that comes with a shell building, plus a growing community, it helps set Allen County apart from the competition in our recruiting efforts.”
The 52,000-square-foot facility will be expandable up to 117,000 square feet.
The name “HardHell Investments” is a combination of the company’s owners’ last names: Jeff Harding and Ryan Hellinger. Hellinger is also president of CME Corp., which will be the project builder, the release said.