UPS announced plans to acquire Italian-based health care logistics firm Bomi Group to expand the reach of its health unit globally. The price was not disclosed.
Through the acquisition, UPS said it will gain temperature-controlled facilities in 14 countries, 350 temperature-controlled vehicles and nearly 3,000 employees in Europe and Latin America.
Kate Gutmann, president for international, health care and supply chain solutions, said the Bomi deal speeds the journey by UPS “to become the number one provider of complex health care logistics.”
JG seeking those with more than 1 job
While many employers still struggle to fill staffing needs, some Fort Wayne area residents are working two jobs.
Sometimes, it’s to help make ends meet financially, especially with cost pressures at the grocery store and gas pump. Other times, the discipline to clock in at more than one job is driven by longer-term goals. And for a few people,it could be a passion for more than one career.
Whatever the reasons, we want to hear from you. We’ll use the input for an upcoming story.
Send a few sentences describing the jobs you have, how long you’ve had each, and the reasons. Include a name, phone number for verification and the best time to reach you. The information should be emailed to lisagreen@jg.net. The deadline is midnight, Sunday, Aug. 21.
Kia recalls older sedans for ceiling risk
Kia is recalling nearly 260,000 older midsize cars in the U.S. because plates in the ceiling can come loose if the side curtain air bags inflate in a crash.
The recall covers certain 2012 and 2013 Optima sedans. The automaker said headliner plates on both sides of the cars may not be secured properly and could detach and hit drivers or passengers. Kia said it has one report of a driver being hurt in a 2012 Optima.
Kia said in documents posted today by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that dealers will put industrial-grade tape over the plates to help secure them. Notification letters will be sent Sept. 26.