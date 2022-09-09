Burger King plans to invest $400 million in its U.S. restaurants during the next two years to update its stores and boost flagging sales.
The burger chain said Friday the investment includes $250 million to revamp stores and update technology and kitchen equipment, and $120 million for heavier advertising.
The moves come after several years of disappointing sales at Burger King’s 7,058 U.S. stores. Wendy's overtook Burger King as the No. 2 U.S. fast food chain by sales in 2020 and held on to that spot last year.
North Carolina wins $5 billion tech plant
A North Carolina-based semiconductor company says it will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in its home state to produce silicon carbide wafers.
Wolfspeed Inc. announced Friday it plans to create 1,800 new jobs by the end of 2030 at a location in Chatham County.
Wolfspeed could receive $775 million in cash incentives, infrastructure improvements and other sweeteners from North Carolina and local governments to build. The silicon carbide chips are emerging as a favored part for renewable energy products.
The jobs announcement marked another big economic win for central North Carolina. Apple and Toyota are among the companies that are planning to build there.
MetalX completes Wabash acquisition
MetalX, of Fort Wayne, announced Friday it has completed the acquisition of secondary aluminum melter SRT Aluminum in Wabash.
Financial terms were not disclosed in the news release, which said the facility will immediately begin operating as MetalX Aluminum Conversion LLC. More than 120 at the facility have become MAC employees.
The company also announced that aluminum and manufacturing industry veteran David Currence has been named plant manager of the business and will be responsible for leading efforts to refine operating performance and increase capacity. Joe Rosengarten, former SRT chief operating officer, will join the MetalX commercial team as a vice president.