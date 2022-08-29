Elon Musk subpoenas
Twitter whistleblower
WILMINGTON, Delaware — Elon Musk’s legal team is demanding to hear from a whistleblowing former Twitter executive who could help bolster Musk’s case for backing out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Twitter’s former security chief Peiter Zatko — also known by his hacker handle “Mudge” — received a subpoena Saturday from Musk’s team, according to Zatko’s lawyer and court records. The billionaire Tesla CEO has spent months alleging that the company he agreed to acquire undercounted its fake and spam accounts — and that he shouldn’t have to consummate the deal as a result.
FTC accuses broker
of selling sensitive data
WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have sued a data broker they accuse of selling sensitive geolocation data from millions of mobile devices. The data can be used to identify people and track their movements to and from sensitive locations, including reproductive health clinics, homeless shelters and places of worship.
The Federal Trade Commission on Monday sued Idaho-based Kochava Inc. amid a charged debate over the privacy of individuals who may be seeking an abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling in June ending the constitutional protections for abortion. The data-broker industry has come under amplified scrutiny from Congress and regulators.
Walmart seeks to dismiss
lawsuit by FTC
NEW YORK — Walmart has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission that accuses the retailer of allowing its money-transfer services to be used by scam artists. It says the suit is an egregious instance of agency overreach.
In its lawsuit filed in June, the FTC alleged that for years, Walmart failed to properly secure the money-transfer services offered at its stores. In a 41-page filing Monday, the nation’s largest retailer said the agency lacks constitutionally valid authority to sue for money or injunctive relief. Walmart also argues that the agency is trying to contort a regulation aimed at going after telemarketers and those who actively help them, of which Walmart is neither.
3 of 12 rail unions rech
announce tentative deal with 24% raises
OMAHA, Neb. — Three of the 12 unions negotiating with the nation’s biggest freight railroads have reached a tentative deal providing 24% pay raises. That’s in line with what a special presidential panel of arbitrators recommended earlier this month to resolve the stalemate before a strike could happen.
The tentative deal announced Monday covers more than 15,000 workers. But the two biggest rail unions that represent engineers and conductors say they still haven’t been able to reach a deal. The railroads have until mid-September to reach agreements with all their unions before federal law would allow them to go on strike. But if it gets to that point, Congress is expected to step in to keep the trains moving.
Ruling allows workers
to wear union clothing
DETROIT — The National Labor Relations Board has found that Tesla can’t stop factory employees from wearing clothing with union insignias while on the job.
In a 3-2 decision released Monday, the board overruled a 2019 NLRB decision involving Walmart and union clothing. The board wrote that a 1945 Supreme Court decision established the precedent for allowing the clothing. It ordered Tesla to stop enforcing what it called an overly broad uniform policy that effectively stops production workers from wearing black shirts with the United Auto Workers union logo. Messages were left Monday seeking comment from Tesla and the union.