Nets co-owner accelerator
to support minority startups
NEW YORK — Clara Wu Tsai, co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets, launched the largest business accelerator for minority founders of early-stage startups on Monday.
Named BK-XL, the accelerator will invest up to $500,000 each in 12 startups led by Black, Indigenous and other minority founders in 2023.
“Capital is one of the biggest impediments to wealth-building, particularly for BIPOC entrepreneurs,” Wu Tsai told The Associated Press in an interview. “We thought that investing in this segment was how we could create wealth, not only for the entrepreneurs, but also through all the different jobs that they are going to create.”
Increasing investments of venture capital in startups run by minority founders became a priority for many during the racial reckoning that followed the police killing of George Floyd. According to Crunchbase, only 2.4% of all U.S. venture capital raised between 2015 to 2020 was allocated to startups with Black or Latinx founders. Funding to Black entrepreneurs quadrupled in the first half of 2021 to $1.8 billion. However, investments to minority founders this year have dropped steeply.
BioNTech sees
profit plummet
BERLIN — BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, reported that its earnings in the third quarter were close to half what they were a year earlier, but the German pharmaceutical company still raised its expectations for vaccine revenue after rolling out updated shots targeting omicron strains.
The company said Monday that it made net profit of 1.8 billion euros ($1.8 billion) off revenue of 3.5 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in the three months to September, a drop from profit of 3.2 billion euros and revenue of 6.1 billion euros in the same period a year ago.
Stern scoffs at
Twitter verification fee
Check yourself, Twitter.
Howard Stern said on his radio show Monday that he has no interest in paying Twitter to formally recognize the self-proclaimed King of All Media’s identity on the social media platform.
Debate over blue check marks denoting an author’s “verification” on Twitter began last week when Elon Musk, who recently acquired the social media platform for $44 billion, suggested he might charge $20 to users who want to be authenticated. After celebrities including top-selling author Stephen King tweeted to clarify he would not pay to be verified by Twitter, Musk brought that price down to $7.99 per month.
Sentencing delayed
in blood-testing scam
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A federal judge on Monday granted a three-week delay in the sentencing of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and accomplice of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. It will give probation officers more time to recommend his punishment for engineering a scam tied to Theranos’ blood-testing technology.
Balwani, 57, is now scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7, a postponement from the Nov. 15 date set in July after a jury convicted him on 12 felony counts of a fraud and conspiracy against Theranos investors and patients who relied on the company’s flawed blood tests.
The revision means Balwani is now set to be sentenced after Holmes, 38, who is scheduled to find out on Nov. 18 whether she will be sent to prison for her conviction on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in a separate trial that concluded before his did. Both face up to 20 years in prison.