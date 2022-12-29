The Mall of America is implementing bag checks at its entrances after last week’s deadly shooting at the mall.
The mall said Wednesday that additional security resources have been put into place, in coordination with Bloomington police, that are “both visible and nonvisible” to mall visitors.
Security officers will begin to check bags at mall entrances. Mall staff didn’t provide more details about the scope of the security measure.
“The Mall is significantly enhancing its security and police presence, along with implementing bag checks at entrances. ... Mall of America is a unique property, and we take the safety and security of our guests, team members, and tenants very seriously,” the mall said in a statement.
Tax credits to boost EV’s appeal
Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions.
But a complex web of requirements, including where vehicles and batteries must be manufactured to qualify, is casting some doubt on whether anyone can receive the full $7,500 credit next year.
The Treasury Department is rolling out more information on which vehicles qualify and how individuals and businesses can access credit beginning in 2023. One big loophole that allows tax credits for EVs purchased for “commercial” use, such as leasing or ride-share, even if they are foreign-made is drawing the ire of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who says it could circumvent the intent of the law to favor American manufacturing.
Jobless claims up;
but near low record
Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose last week, but remained near historic lows, underscoring the enduring resilience of the labor market despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to cool demand.
Initial unemployment claims increased by 9,000 to 225,000 in the week ended Dec. 24, Labor Department data showed Thursday. That was in line with the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
Continuing claims, rose to 1.7 million in the week ended Dec. 17, the most since early February.