Former McDonald’s CEO Stephen Easterbrook has been charged by federal regulators with making false and misleading statements to investors about the circumstances of his firing by the burger giant in November 2019.
Easterbrook was ousted for engaging in an inappropriate personal relationship with a McDonald’s employee in violation of company policy. Easterbrook told the Chicago company at the time that there were no other similar instances. But in July 2020, McDonald’s found through an internal investigation that Easterbrook had engaged in other undisclosed, improper relationships with additional McDonald’s employees.
The SEC said Easterbrook knew or was reckless in not knowing that his failure to disclose additional violations of company policy before his firing would influence McDonald’s disclosures to investors related to his exit and compensation, which was valued at $40 million.
Spyware maker’s bid to derail suit rejected
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an Israeli spyware maker’s bid to derail a high-profile lawsuit filed by the WhatsApp messaging service.
The justices left in place lower court rulings against the Israeli firm, NSO Group. WhatsApp claims that NSO targeted some 1,400 users of the encrypted messaging service with highly sophisticated spyware. NSO argued that it should be recognized as a foreign government agent entitled to immunity under U.S. law. The request appeals a pair of earlier federal court rulings that rejected similar arguments by the Israeli company.
The Biden administration recommended that the court turn away the appeal. The Justice Department wrote that “NSO plainly is not entitled to immunity here.”
Deere agrees to let owners repair their machinery
MOLINE, Ill. – Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed an agreement that ensures farmers and ranchers have the right to repair their own farm equipment. Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says the deal “addresses a long-running issue for farmers and ranchers when it comes to accessing tools, information and resources while protecting John Deere’s intellectual property rights and ensuring equipment safety.”