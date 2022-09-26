Apple to manufacture
iPhone 14 in India
NEW DELHI — Apple Inc. will make its iPhone 14 in India, the company said on Monday, as manufacturers shift production from China amid geopolitical tensions and pandemic restrictions that have disrupted supply chains for many industries.
“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” Apple said in a statement.
Apple unveiled its latest line-up of iPhones earlier this month. They will have improved cameras, faster processors and longer lasting batteries at the same prices as last year’s models.
India is the world’s second-largest smartphone market after China but Apple iPhone sales have struggled to capture a large share of the market against cheaper smartphones from competitors.
Fleet Feet celebrates
2nd local store
Fleet Feet is expanding its Fort Wayne footprint and celebrated a grand opening Monday for a second location.
The retailer now has a store at 1549 W. Dupont Road in the Northbrook Shopping Center.
Fleet Feet offers shoes, apparel, and accessories, specializing in accurate fit and gait analysis for running, walking, and other fitness activities.
Both Fort Wayne stores are owned and operated by Jeanice Croy, Kevin Croy, and Maggie Croy-Schuck. They opened the Southwest location in 2013.
In six of the nine years the store has been open locally, it has been voted one of the “Best Running Stores in America” by The Running Event, North America’s largest running specialty trade show, a news release said.
Amazon plans event
like Prime-Day
Amazon said Monday that next month it will hold a second Prime Day-like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets.
During the Oct. 11-12 event, Amazon Prime members will get early access to discounted items. The “Prime Early Access Sale” follows Amazon's annual Prime Day in July.