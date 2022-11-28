Irish watchdog fines Meta
265M euros in latest privacy case
LONDON — Irish regulators slapped Facebook parent Meta with a 265 million-euro ($277 million) fine Monday, the company's latest punishment for breaching strict European Union data privacy rules.
The Data Protection Commission said Meta Platforms infringed sections of the EU rules, known as the General Data Protection Regulation, that require technical and organizational measures aimed at protecting user data.
The watchdog opened an investigation last year into news reports that data on more 533 million users was found dumped online. The data was found on a website for hackers and included names, Facebook IDs, phone numbers, locations, birthdates and email addresses for people from more than 100 countries, according to the reports.
Fidelity Charitable launches
NFT raffle amid crypto downturn
NEW YORK — Fidelity Charitable is getting into NFTs, the digital images that are registered on the blockchain, despite a torrent of bad news from the adjacent world of cryptocurrencies.
The nation's largest grantmaker is sponsoring a raffle that ends Tuesday, where participants can claim one of the NFTs, which stands for nonfungible token, and 50 will win $1,000 to donate through a donor advised fund at Fidelity.
“The reason we’re doing this is we really believe there’s a whole new generation of givers and philanthropists out there,” said Amy Pirozzolo, head of donor engagement for Fidelity Charitable. “We want to be where they are and the channels they use and the formats they use and further encourage their generosity.”
Around 16% of Americans say they invested in cryptocurrencies, according to a poll from Pew Research Center last year. The demographic most likely to invest were men between the ages of 18 and 29, with 43% reporting that they had invested.
The Righting deciphers
conservative media
NEW YORK — When many corners of the conservative media ecosystem turned on Donald Trump following his announcement of a 2024 presidential candidacy, Howard Polskin was one of the first to notice — and be surprised.
A longtime New York media figure, Polskin has developed The Righting, a website and newsletter that tries to keep people who are not regular followers up-to-date on what is happening in the sprawling conservative media.
The left-leaning Polskin started the tracking shortly after Donald Trump was elected president, as a way of understanding why his fellow Americans voted the way they did. At this point, he says it's a brand in search of a business.
He began studying outlets popular with conservatives and sending links to fellow left-leaning friends who wouldn't think of clicking on the Washington Free Beacon, the Epoch Times, PJ Media or Chicks on the Right.
“I didn't start it as a business,” he said. “I started it for myself.”
It has grown into a newsletter with subscribers that number nearly 10,000 and the website.