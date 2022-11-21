Penguin Point on Monday announced it was closing seven of its restaurant locations, effectively immediately, including in Fort Wayne and the Lake Street location in Warsaw.
Other closings include the Goshen, Marion, Plymouth and two Elkhart locations, a notice on Penguin Point’s Facebook page said.
Employees at affected stores were offered positions at other locations. Nine other Penguin Points remain open, including on Center Street and on Detroit Street in Warsaw, on Center Street in Elkhart, in Auburn, Columbia City, North Manchester, Syracuse, South Bend and Wabash.
Iger’s return to Disney sets off stock rally
Wall Street says you can go home again, as shares of Walt Disney Co. spiked Monday on the news that Bob Iger is returning as chief executive of the media and entertainment company.
The stock closed up more than 6%, trading at $97.58 a share. The closing price Friday was $91.89.
Iger was named chief executive late Sunday night, replacing his successor, Bob Chapek, whose exit was partly blamed on the company’s most recent lackluster earnings report. Disney recently announced cost cuts, including a hiring freeze.
Reality TV couple get prison in fraud case
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced Monday to lengthy prison terms after being convicted earlier this year of bank fraud and tax evasion.
U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in Atlanta gave Todd Chrisley 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation, while Julie Chrisley got seven years behind bars and 16 months of probation, news outlets reported.
The Chrisleys gained fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which follows their tight-knit, boisterous family. Prosecutors said the couple engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.