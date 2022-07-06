The International Energy Agency says high prices for natural gas and supply fears due to the war in Ukraine will slow the growth in demand for fossil fuel in the coming years.
In a report published Tuesday, the Paris-based agency forecast global demand for natural gas will rise by 140 billion cubic meters between 2021 and 2025. That’s less than half the increase of 370 bcm seen in the previous five-year period, which included the pandemic downturn.
The revised forecast is mostly due to expectations of slower economic growth. rather than buyers switching from gas to other fossil fuels, such as coal or oil.The IEA said gas-saving measures and the switch to renewable energy sources also had a lesser impact.
Smithfield Foods pays $42 million in pork case
OMAHA, Neb. – Smithfield Foods will pay restaurants and caterers $42 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the giant meat producer of conspiring to inflate pork prices.
Smithfield didn’t admit any fault, but the deal will likely add to concerns about how the lack of competition in the industry affects meat prices. The meat industry argues that supply and demand, not anticompetitive behavior, determine prices, but the industry’s practices have been questioned by the White House, Congress and trade groups.
The restaurant companies that sued said the major meat processors shared confidential information to help them coordinate efforts to limit the supply of hogs and inflate prices.
Twitter sues over Indian government restrictionsNEW DELHI – Media reports say Twitter has challenged the Indian government in court over its recent orders to take down some content.on the social media platform.
The Press Trust of India and the Bar and Bench legal news site report that the lawsuit was filed Tuesday. It represents part of a growing confrontation between Twitter and Indian officials over new laws giving the government more power to police online content.
Experts say the rules amount to censorship. Indian officials call them necessary to tackle disinformation and hate speech. Twitter has complied with most content takedown orders in the pastbut resisted the new rules, calling them a potential threat to freedom of expression.