DETROIT – A federal judge on Monday sentenced the U.S. division of Stellantis NV to pay $300 million in penalties and forfeitures for cheating on government emissions testing on “clean EcoDiesel” for Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs and Ram 1500 pickup trucks.
FCA U.S. LLC pleaded guilty to the criminal conspiracy charge in June. It was the second guilty plea for federal criminal conduct by the company in as many years for actions taken prior to parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s merger with French automaker Groupe PSA that created Stellantis last year.
As federal emissions standards have become more stringent, automakers face the pressure of reducing emissions of internal combustion engine vehicles that today is fueling the transition to zero-emission vehicles or else pay millions of dollars in fines or for credits from competitors like electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. Stellantis in the first half of 2022 paid $678 million in penalties following an adjustment to Corporate Average Fuel Economy regulations earlier this year.
Chinese firm may get shares delisted
HONG KONG – Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba said Monday that it wants to keep its shares listed in both New York and Hong Kong, days after U.S. regulators included it in a list of companies that may be delisted for not complying with auditing requirements.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has said foreign companies face having their shares delisted if they don’t give American regulators access to their financial statements and auditing process as required of other companies around the world.
The addition of Alibaba to the list is the latest blow as it suffers the fallout from Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the technology industry.
Amazon to use other stores for orders
Amazon said Monday that it has started a test that allows it to fill orders using other retailers’ stores and employees.
Amazon is partnering with mall stores in 10 cities, including Dallas, San Francisco and Houston, to deliver purchases from stores’ inventory directly to its Prime members. The test will include same-day deliveries in Dallas from PacSun, GNC, SuperDry and Diesel. Participating stores are at NorthPark Center, Galleria Dallas and in Frisco’s Stonebriar Centre.
Other retailers will be added over the coming months such as Sur La Table and 100% Pure, Amazon said Monday. Other cities in the test are Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Ariz., Seattle and Washington, D.C.