EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Old National Bancorp on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $140.2 million.
The bank, based in Evansville, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.
The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $486.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $461.9 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $435.7 million.
Franklin Electric earns
$58.6 million in quarter
Franklin Electric Co. on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $58.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne-based company said it had net income of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.26 per share.
The water and fuel pumping systems company posted revenue of $551.7 million in the period.
“We are pleased with the strong performance of our global business during the quarter and particularly the resilience demonstrated as we delivered our ninth straight quarter of record results. We continue to see strong demand in our core markets as evidenced by our double-digit top line growth on a consolidated basis and all three operating segments,” said Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s chairman and CEO, in a statement.
Lakeland Financial profit
hits $28.5 million
Warsaw-based Lakeland Financial Corp. on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $28.5 million.
The Warsaw, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.11 per share.
The holding company for Lake City Bank posted revenue of $72.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.
The company also reported record net income of $77.8 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30 compared to $71.5 million for the same period last year, representing a 9% increase.
David M. Findlay, president and CEO, said Lakeland is proud of its performance the past nine months.
"We are a community bank committed to the economic growth and vitality of our Indiana markets, and we are pleased that we are experiencing strong organic loan growth," he said in a statement. "That is the best indicator of our support of our commercial and retail clients, and our teams are doing a great job delivering on that commitment.”