The U.S. Small Business Administration is partnering with other advocacy groups to provide a free webinar Thursday on resiliency training to help businesses before, during and after disasters.
The Central Indiana Small Business Development Center and the Indiana Chamber Executive Association are the other partners.
The webinar will be at 10 a.m. Eastern time.
Entrepreneurs in all areas are encouraged to attend to learn about resiliency classes and other assistance from the Small Business Development Center and other federal, state and local agencies.
The Small Business Development Center offers training courses to ensure business owners and stakeholders have the tools necessary to recover from disasters. Discussions will include business continuity planning, disaster preparation, and mitigation.
In addition, the webinar will highlight working capital funds from the SBA available in the form of Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or EIDLs, available in 57 counties in Indiana and surrounding states to businesses that were economically affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that struck the area March 31 and April 1.
“SBA working capital loans, technical and operational advice from the Small Business Development Center, and other federal, state and local partners can expedite recovery,” said Ed Fears, acting director of SBA Field Operations Center East in Atlanta.
Classes are free but capacity is limited. Small businesses and most private non-profit organizations in the dozens of counties are eligible to apply for working capital disaster loans from the SBA.
The counties include Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley in Indiana. In Ohio, businesses in Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties are eligible.