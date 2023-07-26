Allen County building permits from July 16 to July 22 Jul 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As provided by the county building department. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Proposed income tax to fund Allen County jail fails; commissioners now say they can't move forward Construction worker dies after line boring machine incident Recent divorce filings in Allen County Fort Wayne Pride presses on Fort Wayne shooting critically injures person Stocks Market Data by TradingView