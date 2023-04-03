Amazon’s new, robotics-fueled fulfillment center on the city’s northwest side celebrated its official opening, the online retailer said Monday.
About 1,000 local Amazon employees will work at the online retailer’s facility, billed as the first of its kind in Indiana.
The facility expands Amazon’s operations and logistics network in the state, where it has more than 22,000 full- and part-time employees.
The new 630,000-square-foot robotic fulfillment center on Flaugh Road sits across U.S. 30 from Sweetwater Sound. Its cost is not being disclosed, but Amazon said that since 2010, it has invested more than $19 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to employees.
Amazon employs hundreds at two other facilities in the city that opened in 2021, both near Fort Wayne International Airport.