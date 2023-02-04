Steve Zacher knows some businesses have had a hard time wooing workers back to the office, even though the coronavirus pandemic is nearly 3 years old.
But Zacher also suspects some employers have an easier time than others with employees willing to show up – or even prefer working on-site. Sweetwater, a Fort Wayne-based online retailer of musical instruments and related gear and audio equipment, quickly came to mind. Employees there have access to a salon, health care services and more.
“You can get your food there. It’s a fun environment,” said Zacher, president and managing broker of The Zacher Co. He tracks and issues occasional reports on local retail, industrial and office space use, including new developments that affect vacancy rates.
“Sweetwater is probably the best example of creating an environment where people want to be there, not because they have to be there,” Zacher said.
Along with a full-service dinner, which is subsidized for employees, Sweetwater spokeswoman Heather Herron said the on-site amenities include a medical clinic staffed by a physician and a registered nurse, a salon/spa, and a fitness center staffed with a personal trainer. Employees also have access to a coffee shop and concierge services such as dry cleaning.
Zacher also pointed to the environment Do it Best is in as one that might be attractive to employees for on-site work. The company relocated its headquarters last year from New Haven to Electric Works, a mixed-used complex off Broadway that includes the Union Street Food Market with various vendors.
Randy Rusk, communications director for Do it Best, said the company was intentional in imagining the 250,000-square-foot space it occupies in Building 26, part of property where General Electric Co. once had Fort Wayne operations.
Having open spaces conducive to collaborating was a driving design factor, Rusk said. That creates a “dynamic that encourages people to want to be in the space.”
Do it Best’s advertising agency, Ferguson, also moved into Electric Works. Parkview Health has a clinic there with a pharmacy and lab. With the food market, employees have easy access to breakfast, lunch or dinner, fresh food and pre-cooked meals for carrying out.
Future plans for the Electric Works development include an early childhood development center.
“You start to look at it and say, boy, everything on campus fulfills my need,” Rusk said.