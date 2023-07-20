DALLAS — American Airlines reported a $1.3 billion profit for the second quarter, continuing the run of strong results from the nation's airlines.
The results Thursday beat Wall Street expectations. American and other airlines are getting a boost from strong ticket sales as travel recovers from the pandemic. And they are being helped by a huge drop in the cost of jet fuel. American is also raising its forecast of earnings for the full year. But the airline faces much higher labor costs. CEO Robert Isom says American will match a United deal that sharply raises pilot pay.
June existing home sales fall to the slowest pace since January
LOS ANGELES — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in June to the slowest pace since January, as a near-historic low number of homes for sale and rising mortgage rates kept many would-be homebuyers on the sidelines.
The national median sales price fell on an annual basis for the fifth month in a row, though fierce competition led to about one-third of homes selling for more than their list price. Existing home sales fell 3.3% last month from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.16 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. Sales sank 18.9% compared with June last year. The national median sales price fell 0.9% from June last year to $410,200.
US jobless claims fall again, labor market still resilient
Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to show fortitude in the face of higher interest rates.
U.S. applications for jobless claims fell by 9,000 to 228,000 for the week ending July 15, from 237,000 previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, fell by 9,250 to 237,500. Jobless claim applications are viewed as reflective of the number of layoffs in a given week. Overall, 1.75 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended July 8, about 33,000 more than the previous week.
Business recovery webinar Friday
A webinar is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday to aid businesses and non-profits affected by the March 31–April 1 tornadoes that affected 48 Indiana, seven Illinois and three Ohio counties.
The webinar is organized by the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Southeast Indiana Business Development Center. The event will highlight financial assistance available from the SBA and other federal, state and local agencies, free classes and assistance from the Business Development Center.
Register at www.isbdc.org