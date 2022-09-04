Ryan Keirns teaches physical education full time at Indian Village Elementary School, but that isn’t his only income.
Extra pay comes with his school coaching gigs, and then there’s what Keirns describes as his “real second job” – pickleball coordinator at Wildwood Racquet Club.
“I’ve always kind of loved sports and games,” Keirns said. “I coached even before I was in college.” So the juggling act involves “a lot of activities I’m passionate about.”
Amid what workplace experts and economists describe as an ongoing labor shortage, Keirns is among those who report to more than one employer.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows a small percentage of those already employed have multiple jobs. In March 2020, before some businesses adjusted operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 4.7% of workers had more than one employer. In April of that year, that percentage dropped to 4.0%. As of July, it was 4.8%, but in the late 1990s, it was commonly 6% or greater.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development released a report Aug. 21 showing 3.2% unemployment in the Fort Wayne metropolitan area comprised of Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.
Nationally, a report on job openings released last week indicated 11.2 million open jobs were available on the last day of July. That equates to almost two jobs, on average, for every unemployed person – up from 11 million in June.
In some cases, employers who scaled back at pandemic’s start have been boosting hiring. Help-wanted signs still abound, and job fairs still have employers trying to fill positions by the dozens.
Venus Powell-Martin has worked for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 29 years and can’t quite understand the seeming absence of workers.
“It’s very baffling to me. It really is,” Powell-Martin said last week.
Before getting married again this summer, she maintained two jobs – one full-time, one part-time – for almost 20 years. Early on, the part-time job was at L.S. Ayres and then Macy’s. For the past 10 years, Charis House, a women’s shelter, was her second job.
Initially, adding part-time work in retail to her schedule was for extra income. Then, working at Charis House turned into a passion because it was a Christian-based employer under The Rescue Mission umbrella. Powell-Martin said her job as a residential care staff member allowed her to more openly express her faith, including praying on the spot for clients who shared their problems with her.
“I loved it. It was probably the best job I’ve ever had. But my husband was like, ‘Honey, you do not need another job,’ ” Powell-Martin said. “I’m about to be 63 years old, and I said, ‘You know what? He’s right.’ ”
She sympathizes with employers who are short-handed and sees the impact.
“We experience it,” she said. “You go to the grocery store, and there’s like two (checkout) aisles open, and you’re like, ‘What happened?’ And it’s, ‘Well, people called in.’ ”
Powell-Martin thinks some people’s work ethic shifted after COVID-19 became a pandemic in 2020. With stimulus money and increased funding for jobless benefits, some people had more money coming in unemployed than when working.
But some employers, including manufacturers, expressed concerns pre-pandemic about the ability to meet staffing needs.
Andrew Feeback of Bluffton has more than one job, though he works less than 40 hours a week at each. He’s on payroll for Ouabache State Park and also freelances writing sports stories for the Bluffton News-Banner.
He’s acquainted with many reasons those who study employment trends often cite for the staffing shortages. Those include baby boomers reaching retirement age and others who have chosen to leave the workforce early. Plus, some individuals have child care concerns – finding something reliable or affordable.
Feeback said the pay scale employers offer affects recruiting and retention. He doesn’t think many people are still making it – at this point in the pandemic – on the stimulus money that came within the first year or on the temporary boost in unemployment insurance benefits.
In college, Feeback majored in journalism, which led to his freelance work with the Bluffton newspaper, where he interned. He covers football and basketball games, often on nights or weekends, so it doesn’t conflict with the state park job.
His state park work is seasonal, typically April through October and four to five days weekly, helping to staff the gatehouse, registering campers and other roles.
“The kind of people we would hire are typically high school or college students who don’t need a full income,” Feeback said.
He hopes to increase his hours with the state park.
“I’m hoping if I get on full time I’ll be working a more regular schedule,” Feeback said. “As I’ve gotten older – I’m in my early 30s now – I would prefer a more traditional day schedule.”
David Sowards has work-related revenue streams from multiple interests. He’s been a cartoonist, playwright, author and stand-up comedian, to name a few.
Sowards has also been a factory worker and made a living renovating lower-cost homes before retiring in 2019.
“I was in real estate for the money, but those other things, I do it for the fun of it,” Sowards said.
“People would love to be happy … They never have the freedom to do a lot of what they want,” Sowards said. “I know a lot of people do work two or three jobs, and they have to. They have a lot of bills to pay. I’m sorry it’s that way for some people.”
For Keirns, his multiple paychecks result from things he loves – teaching, coaching, sports.
He’s in his 27th year of teaching elementary physical education in Fort Wayne Community Schools. He’s been a high school tennis coach at Northrop, South Side and Wayne for 33 seasons but this fall is working as an assistant boys’ tennis coach at Wayne.
This is Keirns’ second year as pickleball coordinator at Wildwood Racquet Club.
“I have the second job because I’m passionate about pickleball and will probably have a pickleball job when I retire from teaching,” Keirns said.
He also sells pickleball paddles for a business in Niles, Michigan.
Some workweeks are longer than others – depending on whether it’s a tennis match night or a practice. Pickleball can engage enthusiasts year-round, including with some big weekend tournaments, Keirns said. Sometimes, he leads a pickleball clinic or gives private lessons.
All that is on top of being a family man. Keirns is married – his wife is a central office administrator with FWCS. He has two boys, a senior and a freshman at Wayne. Both sons play on the tennis team.
“At least for now,” Keirns said, “I get to enjoy being out there with them.”
Keirns, too, has seen the struggle to fill staffing positions. It’s occurred in the school system, whether with substitute teachers or bus drivers.
His oldest son is already in the labor force, working part time, as an usher for Arts United Center. It was the son’s decision to get a job, though Keirns said he and his wife saw the opportunity for him to “learn some life skills and make some money.”
Said Keirns: “It will just prepare him for a better life.”