A local apparel company that's been in business 45 years is the second winner in a contest designed to promote and help small entrepreneurs.
Standing Ovation Performance Apparel will gain promotional and other support valued at more than $8,000 from the Going to Bat for Small Business contest presented by PNC Bank, the TinCaps announced during Tuesday night's game.
Located at 725 Coliseum Blvd. W,, Standing Ovation Performance Apparel specializes in dance clothing, shoes and related items.
Standing Ovation said in a Facebook post that it is honored to have been one of two local small businesses to have won.
The first winner, Kanela Blended Drinks Coffee and More, was announced at a mid-July game.
The TinCaps announced the contest earlier this year. Judging was done by a committee of local business professionals. Applicants must have been in business at least three years, have four to 50 employees, and annual revenue between $250,000 and $5 million.
Standing Ovation, which was founded in 1978 and also goes by SOPA, continues to operate despite online competition, including from Amazon.com.
In its contest application, the business said it engages with the community by supporting local and regional dance studios, show choirs, high school color guards and choirs and local theater.
Along with advertising in programs, SOPA provides group discounts, and the owner "will personally go and watch many of the performances and competitions," the application said.
The business is developing a children's dancewear for expanded sizes.
"A small business like SOPA could never afford all of the marketing that is in the winning package," the application said.