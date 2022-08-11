The Class of 2023 is calling.
Applications are now available for the next Leadership Fort Wayne program. The nearly year-long program is designed to build leadership skills and increase community awareness, with the idea that participants will be better able to "drive positive change," a news release said today.
The nine-month curriculum includes panel discussions where local leaders address the pressing issues and opportunities facing the community. Leadership Fort Wayne (LFW) class members participate in Community Action Projects, visits to local nonprofit agencies, and personality and talent assessments. They can also serve a 6-12 month-internship with a local nonprofit organization's board.
Jeremy Stoner was a member of the Class of 2022.
“I have been completely blown away by the professionals who talked to the class about their personal experiences and what they’re doing for the community,” Stoner said in a statement. “Some of them brought me to tears with what they’re able to do for other people in our great town. They’ve pushed me in the right direction and helped me to become better.”
LFW was founded in 1983 in 2014 merged with Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the local chamber alliance. The leadership development program has trained more than 1,400 people, providing access to current community and business leaders and insight into areas including the arts, government and economic development.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 11. They are available online at LeadershipFW.com. For more information, email mshort@gfwinc.com or call (260) 420-6945.
