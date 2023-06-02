The Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program is back for a second year and companies have eight weeks to apply.
“With so many manufacturers providing Hoosiers with jobs and careers, it’s a pleasure to once again celebrate these top workplaces,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said in a statement. “Last year’s inaugural showcase drew applicants from all corners of the state, and we hope to spread the word and get even more makers to take part.”
This initiative builds off the success of the Indiana Chamber’s popular Best Places to Work in Indiana awards, which began in 2006.
To determine the winning manufacturing workplaces, a thorough assessment of each company that applies is conducted via a two-part survey, with both the employer and employee data sets combined to determine the honored workplaces.
Organizations must meet the following criteria to apply: be a manufacturing operation; have a physical operation in Indiana; have at least 15 full- or part-time employees working in Indiana; and have been in business for at least one year.
Those that make the list will be honored at the 2023 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in December and highlighted in a special Indiana Chamber publication.
Last year’s top winner was Kalenborn Abresist Corp. in Urbana, located in Wabash County.
Manufacturers can apply online at www.bestplacestoworkmanufacturingin.com. The deadline is July 28.