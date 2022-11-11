Multiple Fort Wayne area businesses are again among the top contenders for the state’s Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced that the basketball-styled competition is down to 16 companies. The chamber said that “voting has been fierce with thousands of votes cast” in each of the first two rounds.
The tournament was created to celebrate the state’s rich manufacturing history and showcase all the great things being made right here in Indiana.
The first competition was held in January this year, starting with 65 products. At least two area manufacturers that made it through a few early rounds in that inaugural contest – Blue Fox Farms LLC in Wawaka and Hudson Aquatic Systems LLC in Angola – are in the final 16 again.
To check out the products and cast online votes, go to www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing.
Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg and Polywood in Syracuse are also northeast Indiana businesses still in the competition.
The fall 2022 field included 54 Hoosier “makers of all kinds of things,” the chamber’s website says. Round one voting began Nov. 3, followed with round two starting Nov. 8.
Round three voting, which ends at 10 p.m. Tuesday, includes business entrants from 14 Indiana communities. In the single-elimination bracket, each winner goes to the next round until the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana champion is crowned.
The other 12 companies still vying for the title are: A. J. Schnell Woodworks in Zionsville; Birthday Chocolates in Greens Fork; Dec-o-Art in Elkhart; Grinds Coffee Pouches in Westfield; Hard Truth Distillery Co. in Nashville; Hiker Trailers in Columbus; Janus Motorcycles in Goshen; Kidstuff Play Systems in Gary; Oliver Winery in Bloomington; Pure Green Farms in South Bend/Elkhart; Tactile Engineering in Lafayette; and Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in South Bend.
Businesses did not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered must be made in the state.
Round 4 voting starts Wednesday and runs through Nov. 18. The semis are scheduled Nov. 21-23 and the finals are scheduled Nov. 28-30.
The champion will be announced Dec. 14 at the Indiana Chamber’s Best IN Manufacturing Luncheon, which also features the first honorees in the Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.