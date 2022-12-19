A manufacturer of masks and respirators that became in high demand with the COVID-19 pandemic plans to add 80 jobs in Antwerp, Ohio.
ALG Health, in a news release today, said it plans to accelerate production and delivery of personal protective equipment, known as PPE. The company said it worked to support first responders during the pandemic and is continuing its efforts.
ALG hopes to hire 80 new employees immediately to staff operations, the news release said. it currently employs 40 in northwest Ohio. Antwerp is about 25 miles from Fort Wayne, just east of the Indiana border.
Founded in 2020, ALG Health has produced more than 18 million masks and respirators using what it calls the "best globally-sourced materials." The company said its products have been delivered to nearly all 50 states and worldwide.
“It’s important for ALG Health to continue our history of manufacturing excellence in the Midwest,” said a statement from Adam Harmon, founder of ALG Health. “Throughout the pandemic we were committed to keeping the world safe and we continue to believe in this mission."