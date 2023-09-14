NEW YORK – Shares of U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings rose almost 25% in their stock market debut, in the largest initial public offering of shares in nearly two years.
The shares closed at $63.59, giving Arm a market value of $68 billion.
Most consumers use at least one product that contains Arm’s chips, though many people may not be familiar with the company itself. Its chip design is used in virtually all smartphones, the majority of tablets and digital TVs.
More recently, Arm has expanded into artificial intelligence, smart devices, cloud computing, the metaverse and autonomous driving.
Europe’s central bank hikes rate
The European Central Bank has hiked its key interest rate to a record high.
It’s pressing forward in its fight against stubbornly high inflation that’s been plaguing consumers, even as worries grow that higher borrowing costs could help push the economy into recession. The increase Thursday of a quarter-percentage point comes as central banks worldwide try to judge how much anti-inflation medicine is too much. They’re weighing what’s the right point to halt their swift series of rate hikes before the economy tips into a downturn.
The ECB signaled that its 10th straight hike could be its last, shifting its emphasis from raising rates to keeping them high enough for long enough to beat down inflation.
US to review foreign-owned firms
The Biden administration plans to increase scrutiny of the investment plans of foreign-owned companies operating in the United States.
The federal government reviews and can block business activity of non-U.S. companies through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
At a conference Thursday dedicated to the committee, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized that it’s adapting to a changing global economy as national security issues related to China are a primary consideration.
IRS to pause pandemic tax credit
The Internal Revenue Service said Thursday it will pause accepting claims for a pandemic-era tax credit until 2024 due to rising concerns that an influx of applications are fraudulent.
The tax credit, called the Employee Retention Credit, was designed help small businesses keep paying their employees during the height of the pandemic if they were fully or partly suspended from operating.
The credit quickly became a magnet for scammers that targeted small businesses, offering them help to apply for the ERC for a fee – even if it wasn’t clear that they qualified. About 3.6 million applications have been received.