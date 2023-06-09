Greater Fort Wayne Inc. has selected Asher Agency as the 2023 Small Business of the Year and Blue Jacket Inc. as the 2023 Nonprofit Organization of the Year.
The winners were announced at Thursday’s Greater Fort Wayne annual meeting at the Parkview Mirro Event and Conference Center. More than 450 people attended the sold-out event.
The small-business award celebrates the success of small businesses and honors their contributions to Allen County’s economic growth. The nonprofit award celebrates local organizations that strengthen Allen County and improve residents’ quality of life.
To be eligible, each nominee must be a Greater Fort Wayne member in good standing, in Allen County, have been in business for more than five years, have 50 or fewer full-time employees, have revenue of less than $5 million in 2022, and be an independently owned and operated, for-profit entity.
Nonprofit organization award eligibility criteria are identical to those for the small-business award, except nominees must be IRS-recognized nonprofit organizations.
Greater Fort Wayne officials also honored four individuals selected for three additional annual awards. Their names were announced in May.
Bob and Irene Walters were selected for the Maclyn Parker Swagger Award for Community Vision and Leadership. The Walters were described as longtime advocates for the community through their leadership in corporate, nonprofit, educational and civic endeavors.
Kelly Updike, president and CEO of Embassy Theatre, was chosen for the Service Award. Updike has served nine years on Greater Fort Wayne’s board, chairs the Governance Committee and was instrumental in developing the organization’s diversity and inclusion pledge and member expectations.
And John Stafford was selected for the Public Official of the Year Award, which honors exceptional efforts by public officials to build a stronger community – and grow jobs and wages – by creating the best environment to attract and retain talent and business.
John Urbahns, Greater Fort Wayne’s president and CEO, commented on the selections.
“Allen County has momentum because of talented residents who work hard and work together,” he said in a statement. “It’s an honor to serve a community full of people who are committed to making a positive impact.”