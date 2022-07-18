Asher Agency has been purchased by its President Kara Kelley, Chief Financial Officer Megan Bennett, along with Ash Crest Corp., a single-family office with a diverse portfolio of debt and equity investments.
Kelley and Bennett will hold majority ownership, with Ash Crest serving as a minority equity investor and adviser, a Monday news release said. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Asher was previously owned by Eastport Holdings, which purchased the agency from Tim and Tom Borne in 2014.
Tim Ash, CEO of Ash Brokerage and president/founder of Ash Crest Corp, said in a statement that the partnership with Asher developed out of longstanding mutual respect and his leadership team’s confidence in the agency and its employees.
Kelley said in a statement that the purchase represents a return to Asher’s roots as an independent agency, and creates new possibilities for employees, clients, and partners.
”We are thrilled that this dream is becoming a reality, thanks to our partners at Ash Crest,” Kelley said.
Bank of America profit plunges 32% in quarterBank of America’s second-quarter profits fell 32%, the latest major U.S. bank to report a dip in earnings.
Revenue at the country’s second largest bank increased from $21.5 billion, to $22.7 billion year over year, largely due to higher interest rates and increased lending.
Quarterly profit fell to $6.2 billion, or 73 cents per share, the bank reported Monday, compared with a profit of $9.2 billion, or $1.03 a share, in the same period a year earlier.
Profits last year were boosted after the bank releasing billions of dollars from its loan loss reserves, which is money the bank set aside in the pandemic to cover potentially bad loans.
Delta confirms order of 100 Boeing 737s
As a top Delta executive confirmed an expected order at the Farnborough Air Show in England for 100 Boeing 737 Max 10s – with options to purchase another 30 on similar terms – he said it was a “delicate moment” that marked a positive turn in a relationship that had gone awry.
Mahendra Nair, senior vice president at Delta, also declared the commonality of the Max 10 cockpit systems with other 737s “the biggest factor that drove the decision” to buy.
Nair offered full support for Boeing’s position that Congress should act to ensure the jetmaker can get this largest Max model certified without upgrading its systems.