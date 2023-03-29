At Home had a soft opening Wednesday for its first Fort Wayne store.
The retailer is occupying space that formerly housed Burlington Coat Factory, which moved its southwest-side store into the Jefferson Pointe shopping center, less than a mile away. At Home’s store address is 3830 Illinois Road, which is different than the address Burlington Coat Factory used.
Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the local chamber alliance, said At Home plans a ribbon-cutting at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, but the store’s grand opening celebration is scheduled May 6.
At Home offers up to 50,000 home items that includes furniture, rugs, wall art, housewares and tabletop, patio and holiday décor. Its stores average just more than 100,000 square feet, a news release said.
Before the Illinois Road store opened, the closest location to Fort Wayne was in Noblesville north of Indianapolis.
Nanette Flowers of Auburn was shopping at the store Wednesday with her fiancé, Kyle Creager. She learned the store had opened because someone posted it on Facebook.
Flowers liked the cleanliness of the store and the way goods were categorized into sections.
“I get a Hobby Lobby feel, at least for the organization,” she said.
At Home items include collections from designers Grace Mitchell, Laila Ali, Tracey Boyd, Ty Pennington and Willow Crossley.
Lee Bird, At Home’s chairman and CEO, said the retailer is “grateful to be part of the vibrant community in Fort Wayne.”
“Our mission is to enable everyone to make their house a home. My hope is that At Home becomes part of every home in northeast Indiana.”