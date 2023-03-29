A ribbon-cutting is scheduled next week to mark the debut of another home-goods retailer in the Fort Wayne market.
At Home will be located at 4120 Illinois Road, which was formerly a Burlington Coat Factory. That retailer moved its southwest-side store into the Jefferson Pointe shopping center, less than a mile away.
At Home's ribbon cutting is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, but the store's grand opening to the public is scheduled for May 6.
At Home is a unique home décor concept that offers the biggest in-store selection of home décor styles at an incredible value. At Home sells up to 50,000 home décor items for every room, every style, and every budget – from furniture, rugs, wall art, and housewares to tabletop, patio, and holiday décor – in stores averaging just more than 100,000 square feet.
The Illinois Road store is the company’s first in Fort Wayne. Previously, the closest location to Fort Wayne was the Noblesville store.
“At Home is grateful to be part of the vibrant community in Fort Wayne,” says Lee Bird, chairman and CEO. “Our mission is to enable everyone to make their house a home. My hope is that At Home becomes part of every home in northeast Indiana.”
At Home, the leading destination for home décor, gives customers a wide selection of style ideas, a continually updated assortment, the latest trends, and exciting seasonal products. Hundreds of items arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration, and shoppers will discover new collections from designers Grace Mitchell, Laila Ali, Tracey Boyd, Ty Pennington and Willow Crossley.