After a summer storm in 2022 destroyed the Auburn-Garrett Drive-In’s screen, there is hope to bring the nostalgic pastime back to the area for the 2023 season.
Julie Yarde, owner of the more than 70-year-old drive-in, said it looked like the hand of God grabbed the screen on Aug. 29. She was sitting in her nearby business – JY Design & Print – when the screen was destroyed in seconds during the storm’s intense winds.
Since the drive-in was built in 1951, it has had only two screens over the years. Yarde hopes with community support they can put up a third.
Supporters share Yarde’s hopes. More than 270 donors had raised $20,450 of the $125,000 goal listed on a GoFundMe fundraiser named “Reopening goal for 2023 Auburn-Garrett Drive-In” as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
A recent donor shared his memories of the drive-in and well wishes similar to other donors’ comments on the fundraising page.
“Drive-ins have been an iconic part of the movie-going experience since the ‘50s. My family has enjoyed every aspect of the endeavor from getting something to eat, throwing a Frisbee or football, to snuggling up in the back of the truck and enjoying the show,” Jake Taylor wrote in a note attached to his donation. “We can’t wait for you to re-open.”
Yarde said she is thankful for the support of the drive-in and the love its supporters have shared since the screen was destroyed.
The money will go toward the costs of tearing down the remainder of the old screen, clean-up the area and laying down the foundation for the new screen.
Support from other local businesses has helped ease some of the financial burden, Yarde said. But other costs are high, such as the almost $300,000 quote for a new screen. Though insurance has helped cover some of the remaining costs, Yarde said the business still need donations.
But Yarde is ready to bring back the big screen to preserve the pastime for generations to come.
“See you at the drive-in!” she said.