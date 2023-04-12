WASHINGTON – Turmoil in the banking system after two major banks collapsed led many Federal Reserve officials to envision fewer rate increases this year out of concern that banks will reduce their lending and weaken the economy.
The heightened uncertainty surrounding the banking sector also helped Fed officials coalesce around their decision to raise their benchmark rate by just a quarter-point, rather than a half-point, despite signs that inflation was still too hot, according to minutes of the Fed’s March 22-23 meeting.
The Fed also revealed Wednesday that its staff economists have forecast that a pullback in lending resulting from the banking turmoil will cause a “mild recession” starting later this year. The minutes noted that this forecast depends on how severe the consequences of the industry’s troubles prove to be and to what extent it will cause a cutback in lending.
Half of Swiss parliament rebukes Credit Suisse rescue
GENEVA – Switzerland’s lower house of parliament issued a searing – though symbolic – rebuke Wednesday of an emergency plan spearheaded by the executive branch to prop up embattled Credit Suisse and shepherd it into a takeover by Swiss banking rival UBS.
The National Council, through an unusual left-right alliance, voted twice over the last day to reject government guarantees authorized last month of 100 billion Swiss francs (about $110 billion) to help keep Credit Suisse afloat and 9 billion francs to help UBS mop up any losses it may incur in the deal. The votes took place in a special parliamentary session that wrapped up Wednesday to scrutinize long-running troubles at Credit Suisse, a 167-year-old bank that was a pillar of Swiss finance, and the government plan to save it from a collapse that could have shaken the global financial system.
Switzerland’s main right-wing party opposed tighter regulations on banks, while centrists favored tougher rules but would accept state help for banks in some cases.
Local supplies distributor completes acquisition
3BG Supply Co., a Fort Wayne industrial supplies distributor, has completed its acquisition of Controls and Electric Motor Co., officials announced Wednesday. Details of the deal were not disclosed.
CEMCO, based in Joplin, Missouri, provides electric motor and pump repair and maintenance services. The company also distributes electric motors, drives and related components, and does custom electrical control panel design and fabrication.
Alex Smith, 3BG co-founder and CEO, said his company previously employed about 50 locally and will retain all 20 CEMCO employees in Joplin. Smith also expects to add about 15 more local jobs by the end of the year.
Venture capital firms Elevate Ventures and Plymouth Growth are among 3BG’s investors, Smith said.