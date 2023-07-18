Think Disney and think Google.
Think Apple, Adobe or maybe Facebook.
They might make some people's list of dream companies for which to work. And when you're an "employer of choice," executive Lauren Kessler says, it comes with perks.
You get to recruit top talent.
You're likely to see increased productivity, which often leads to better business outcomes.
It's easier to retain high performers, said Kessler, regional talent acquisition manager at Slalom, a global business and technology consulting company.
But how do you become an employer of choice?
Strong leadership and a culture of transparency are key, along with good benefits and compensation.
Employee empowerment and autonomy help. So does having career growth opportunities and yet ensuring employees have a work-life balance.
Know this: Employees generally like recognition, social activities and community initiatives. And employers who can share genuine efforts in inclusion, diversity and equity could see their position elevated in the eyes of potential candidates.
Employers of choice do many things well and typically at least one thing better than their peers, Kessler said during a webinar last week.
And becoming an employer of choice is about reputation among many individuals, not how an organization views itself.
Sure, any employer can make the claim. But it's important to know, Kessler said, "What does the ecosystem say about you?"
The good news is size isn't a barrier to becoming an employer of choice. Mid- and small-sized businesses can land in that category, just like large companies.
Generally, employers have to "double down" on how to build that reputation and then spread the approach and strategy within the organization, Kessler said.
Talent acquisition professionals can help influence an organization's position as an employer of choice.
It starts, Kessler said, with the candidate experience – the first interaction they have with the employer. Those involved in the recruiting and interviewing process should give candidates the "white-glove" treatment, Kessler said.
Be attentive. Be transparent. Make sure candidates know the organization is committed to work-life balance. One simple way to do the latter, she said, is by making sure to send them emails only during work hours versus off times.
Once you engage with a candidate, it's important to stay in touch. That may mean connecting on social media, such as LinkedIn. It's also effective to send updates about what your company is doing.
Marketing savvy can pay off.
If an employer wins an award, for example, the information can be posted on LinkedIn. Employers should also consider posting images on social media from fun events they host.
"It takes a couple of seconds, but then you are getting passive eyes that are seeing your logo and maybe seeing something positive for the first time," Kessler said.
Word-of-mouth testimonies can be powerful as well. Kessler referenced results of one survey that indicated 92% of people trust word-of-mouth opinions and 70% trust online opinions.
Employers could also encourage people to post about their experiences with an organization on sites such as Glassdoor.
"The more brand recognition that you have," Kessler said, "the more likely it is that it will be positive brand recognition and hopefully influence your status as an employer of choice."
Employers that have a reputation that's less than positive and needs repair should first understand why and what it will take to improve.
If, for example, the bad reputation stems from employees having to work 60 hours a week, an employer should evaluate how it can change that to create work-life balance.
When negative reviews surface, rather than respond defensively, Kessler said an employer could share what it's doing to improve.
"I think the worst thing you could do is say, 'You're wrong,'" Kessler said. "Sometimes a company's response to reviews shows more than the negative review does itself."
